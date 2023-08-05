A Russian Su-30 fighter intercepted an American Mq-9A Reaper reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea, preventing it from violating Russian airspace. This was reported by the armed forces of Moscow, as reported by the Tass agency.

Read also

According to the Russian reconstruction, radars “detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. To identify the air target and prevent infringement, a Su-30 took off. The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the aerial target as a US Air Force MQ-9A Reaper drone“. At that point, the Tass reads, the unmanned aircraft performed a “U-turn”.

THE UKRAINIAN NAVY

The Ukrainian Navy has declared that the waters of six Russian ports on the Black Sea fall into a “war risk” area. This was reported by the Twitter account of the Kyiv Independent, specifying that the six Russian ports in question are those of Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi and Taman.

RUSSIAN MISSILES FROM BELARUS

Russia has launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles into Ukrainian airspace. The Kiev air force announced it on Telegram: the missiles were launched from the Russian region of Tambov towards the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi. The Air Force, CNN reports on its website, also reported a missile launch from Belarus.

THE DRONE IN CRIMEA

The Russian Navy has identified and destroyed a surface drone in the waters off Sevastopol in the Crimea. This was stated on Telegram by the pro-Russian governor of the region, Mikhail Razvozhaev, according to whom “the drone was destroyed by the fleet at a great distance from the shore in the maritime area of ​​Sevastopol”.

Moscow harshly condemns what it calls a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” against one of its civilian boats in the Kerch Strait and reserves the right to respond and punish those responsible. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, speaking of the attack on a Russian tanker last night. “The Kiev regime, without incurring any condemnation from Western countries and international organizations, is actively applying new terrorist methods, this time in the waters of the Black Sea. There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not remain unanswered and their originators and executors will inevitably be punished,” he said.

THE RUSSIAN TANKER

With a new sea drone attack, Kiev forces hit and damaged a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait. According to UNIAN, the engine room was flooded after the powerful explosion caused by the drones, causing the ship to tilt. The Russian agency Tass also reports that the tanker was damaged, ensuring that no crew member was injured. Citing the Novorossiksk maritime rescue coordination center, it says that two tugboats are giving assistance to the ship. Furthermore, the Russian agency announces that, due to the threat of an attack, traffic on the Crimean bridge has been temporarily suspended.

THE CITY OF ZAPORIZHZHIA HIT

A rocket attack hit the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The governor of the region, Yuriy Malashko, wrote it on Telegram. “Work is now being done to extinguish the fire at the point of impact,” he added.