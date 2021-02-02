Russia Moscow receives prestigious guests from the EU and Sweden while Navalnyi is brought to justice

The visits of the Swedish Foreign Minister and the EU High Representative to Russia during the trial of Alexei Navalny have sparked debate.

Moscow / Stockholm / Brussels

In Moscow Western dignitaries will be seen this week when the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrellin and the Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linden is scheduled to arrive in the city.

Linde is negotiating with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin with Tuesday, Borrell’s visit is set to begin on Thursday.

The opposition leader will also begin on Tuesday Alexei Navalnyitä against a trial in which he could be sentenced to more than three years in prison. Authorities arrested Navalny last month when he arrived in Berlin, where he had recovered from poisoning.

Since then, police have disbanded Navalny demonstrations in support of very hard already for two weekends all over Russia. Thousands of people have been arrested.

Sergei Lavrov­

Mixed Borrell’s and Linde’s visits have sparked debate. At least the Baltic countries, Romania and Poland are demanding that Borrell cancel the trip. They warned against using the trip for Russian propaganda.

The EU’s high representation has long had a low profile towards Russia. The previous visit to Moscow was in 2017, when the then High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini visited Lavrov as a guest.

The European Union froze most of its diplomatic engagement with Russia after the conquest of Crimea in 2014. Visits remain low.

Spanish However, Borrell has been determined on his journey. Speaking after last week’s Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Borrell said Lavrov’s invitation “has been in place for a long time.”

“I don’t share the view that there would be no talk when the situation worsened. On the contrary, it is a moment when a debate is needed, ”he said.

Former President of the European Parliament Borrell has become known for his outspokenness. In his previous post as Spanish Foreign Minister, he angered the Kremlin inviting Russia “Old enemy”.

Borrell said he would address the Navalny poisoning and all current issues in Moscow. He also recalled that member states will discuss the EU’s Russia strategy in the Council of Ministers in March.

“That’s why it’s important to talk to them.”

In support of him, he has received, among other things, the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, who tweeted to Borrell last week that “dialogue is always needed”.

EU and even some slight warming could be seen between Russia early last year, but Navalny’s poisoning immediately cooled them. The biggest consequence was a clear tightening of relations between Germany and Russia.

There are hardly any positive elements in relations between Russia and the EU now. The suspicion is deep and reciprocal, and nothing is expected of Borrell’s visit to Moscow.

Russia seems to take a long-term view of EU sanctions. Russian state media accuses Navalny of being an agent of Western intelligence services in an attempt to cause instability.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the EU’s attitude towards Navalny could further strain relations. According to Russia, the arrest of Navalny is an internal matter.

“The Council considers the arrest of Navalny and the dispersal of supporters’ protests to be unacceptable at all. It condemned the large-scale arrests and the weekend police violence, and we call on Russia to release Navalny and the detainees, ”Borrell said.

Borrell However, may arrive in Moscow in a situation where Navalnyi has already been sentenced to unconditional imprisonment for three and a half years. According to Russian authorities, he violated the terms of a conditional fraud conviction he received in 2014 last fall.

The conviction for fraud has generally been considered political. The European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to pay Navalny compensation.

Linde in turn, it arrives in Moscow mainly because Sweden is now chairing the OSCE. The role includes circumventing member states.

“I personally meet Lavrov on Tuesday in Moscow. I have a three-hour meeting with Lavrov planned, and Borrell will be a couple of days later. We both have the opportunity to present a common EU vision on these issues, ”Linde said last week.

In an interview with the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation Linde described Navalny’s arrest as a step that narrows the room for maneuver of democracy.

“I hope they will listen to the EU’s common vision and release Navalny and others who were imprisoned just because they expressed their views peacefully,” Linde said.