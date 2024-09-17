Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made references to US support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and the suspect’s statements in support of Kiev. | Photo: EFE/EPA/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL

The Russian dictatorship has mocked the second attempt to kill Republican candidate for US president Donald Trump last weekend.

According to information from the Reuters agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday (16) that the matter was an internal problem for the United States, but took the opportunity to poke Washington for supporting Ukraine in the war against the Russians.

“It is not we who should be thinking [nisso]it is the US intelligence services that should be thinking. In any case, playing with fire has its consequences,” he said ironically.

Peskov’s statement is an implicit reference to Ryan Wesley Routh, who was arrested near Trump’s golf course in Florida as he prepared to open fire on the former US president.

Routh said on social media that he supported Ukraine in the war against the Russians and that it was necessary to “burn down the Kremlin until there is nothing left.”

In these messages, he tried to recruit Afghans to fight for the Ukrainian side against Russia, claiming to be a secret agent for Kiev, but a member of Ukraine’s foreign legion said that Routh, despite having made several contacts, never fought in this unit.

Oleksandr Shaguri, an officer in the Foreign Coordination Department of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, told CNN that “the best way to describe his messages is that they were delusional ideas” and that he never actually collaborated with Ukrainian forces.

On Monday, Peskov said Russia was monitoring the political situation in the United States. “We see how tense the situation is there, including between political opponents. Political struggle is escalating, and a variety of methods are being used,” the spokesman said.