War Russia-Ukraine, the duration will depend on how long the real economy will hold and if the revenues from gas and oil are not reduced

While the Russian president Vladimir Putin reassures the Russia on the economic front, keeping rumors of skyrocketing inflation at bay, with the ruble returning to pre-war levels, the governor of the Central Bank Nabiullina slips away, and despite the failure of the “economic blitzkrieg“Of the West, as defined by Putinexplains that “the Russian economy” cannot survive indefinitely on its financial reserves and will have to transform to face the impact of international sanctions “. Nabiullina he stressed that it will take until 2024 to bring inflation back to its 4% target. And already in the second and third quarters, a period of structural transformation and the “search for new business models” will begin.

In this context, if on the one hand it is true that the objective of reducing the ruble in waste paper has not succeeded, thanks to the strategy of the governor of the Central Bank, on the other hand it is also true that the reserves are running out, and could last for a few more months, provided that the Russian revenue for gas and oilon which the new European sanctions will focus.

In fact, according to what was reported by the Corriere della Sera, which has recovered an old graph that the Russian central bank removed from the web, but which was recovered from the statesman website, at 30 June 2021 the total reserves amounted to a value of 591 billion dollars, divided as follows: “13.8%, that is a good 81.5 billion dollars , is found in the Chinese banks; 12.2%, or 72.1 billion, in France; 10%, 59.1 billion, in Japan; 9.5%, 56.1 billion, in Germany; 6.6%, 39 billion, in the United States; 5.5%, 32.5 billion, in multilateral institutions, such as the Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements, and finally 4.5%, 26.5 billion, in the United Kingdom “.

If on the one hand “the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan aim to close all Central Bank accounts abroad”, on the other FlyHowever, “he could always count, at least, on the Chinese piggy bank. The equivalent of 81.5 billion dollars was deposited there on 30 June”.

At this point the via Solferino newspaper tries to make an estimate and explains: “It is reasonable to assume that the Russian Central Bank had the same proportion in portfolio diversification also on February 25. The Chinese share would then have been equal to 88 billion. , 13.8% of 643.2 billion. Let’s also imagine that the Russians drew only on those accounts to support the ruble, spending 38.8 billion. This means that today it would still have the equivalent of about 50 billion dollars to use ready cash to face another monetary crisis like the one at the end of February. Therefore, Moscow may be able to sustain the ruble price for a few more months. How many? It depends on how long the real economy will hold and whether or not the revenue coming from will be reduced gas and oil“.

