Russia | Military expert: This is how Russia increases its armed forces on Finland's borders

Russia is planning to increase the number of troops in Finland's neighboring areas by tens of thousands of soldiers. This is what the Doctor of Military Sciences thinks Vladimir Panshin in the freshest In the military magazine.

“When Russia establishes the new forces it announced, its military power will increase considerably in the vicinity of Finland,” Panschin writes in his article on Russia's military power.

Panschin is an evp lieutenant colonel who has served in the military intelligence of the Defense Forces. Panschin's larger study About Russia's military power in Finland's neighboring regions appeared last spring in the publication series of the National Defense University.

Russia has decided to change its military district division from the beginning of March. Russia will abolish its Western Military District and the Northern Operational Strategic Echelon, which resembles a military district in the north.

They will be replaced by the Moscow Military District known from history and the Leningrad Military District to be established in the vicinity of Finland.

In his writing, Panschin estimates that if Russia's plans come true, the number of soldiers in its ground forces or comparable forces in the western, southwestern and northern directions of the Leningrad Military District may increase by up to 66,000.

However, he reminds us that whether Russia will achieve its goals depends on the continuation of the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions. At the earliest, Russia's plans for modernly trained and equipped troops could only be realized in the early 2030s.

However, it is likely that since the reestablished military districts of Moscow and Leningrad operate in the most dangerous directions from the point of view of the Russians, they will be the first to receive the most modern weaponry in the future.

in Russia there are six large military divisions in the surrounding areas of Finland that can be considered as land forces. Of these, four are motorized infantry brigades, one is an air assault division, and one is a marine brigade.

In addition to the above, further south in Kaliningrad there is a motorized infantry division and a marine brigade.

Currently, Russia has one army corps in Finland's northern neighbor, the 14th Army Corps, which is based on the motorized infantry brigades of Alakurt and Petšenga. Russia has announced that they will also form the framework for a general forces army that will be established in the future, larger than the Army Corps.

“Its mission is to respond to threats from Finland and Norway and to improve the protection of strategic nuclear submarines based in the north,” writes Panschin.

Before February 2022, the total strength of the troops stationed in Alakurtti and Petšenga was approximately 6,000 soldiers.

According to Panschini, the strength of the future general forces army may be 12,000–30,000 soldiers, but since the Arctic region is important to Russia, the strength will probably be closer to 30,000.

Panschin calculates that if the strength of the new Russian army were to become, for example, 20,000 soldiers, there would be an increase of no less than 14,000 soldiers to the situation that prevailed before the war in Ukraine. This would mean more than doubling the number of troops.

Russia also plans to grow existing Marine brigades into divisions. This would mean that the current strength of the marine brigade stationed at Sputnik near Norway's northern border would almost triple to around 10,000 soldiers.

“Therefore, the increase in military power would be significant,” sums up Panschin.

Russia has also announced that it will raise two brigades in northwestern Russia to divisions.

Panschin is certain that it is the motorized infantry brigades in Kamenka and Luga.

Russia is also strengthening its landing forces. It plans to establish two new air assault divisions.

Panschin estimates that one of the new air assault divisions will be grouped in the future in the northern parts of the Leningrad Military District, possibly near Murmansk. The strength of such a division would be 6,000 soldiers.

Paschin believes that the new air assault division would specialize in landing operations in arctic conditions.

Landing forces play a big role in Russian military thinking. Panschin reminds that the 76th Air Assault Division located in Pskov is, for example, one whose first mission during the war would probably be directed to Finland or the Baltics.

Also as a completely new force, Russia has announced that it will establish an army corps in the Republic of Karelia. The strength of the army could be 10,000–20,000 soldiers.

The location of the new Karelia Army Corps is still a mystery.

“I estimate that the army corps to be established in Karelia will be placed in connection with one or several larger settlements. These could be, for example, Kontupohja, Petroskoi, Pitkäranta, Sortavala and Lahdenpohja,” writes Panschin.

Panschin points out that from an operational point of view, the Russian armed forces are primarily intended for attack:

“A closer examination of the map reveals that from the northwestern side of Lahdenpohja towards Parikkala and from the northern side of Sortavala towards Niirala, the most usable attack routes to Finland in the southern part of the Republic of Karelia diverge.”