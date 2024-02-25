Russia | Mikhail Khodorkovsky to HS about Navalny's death: “The timing shows that Putin is afraid”

Khodorkovsky is part of the front of Russian opposition figures, which encourages people to protest at the ballot box in the March elections.

Blue and white on a windless day, the flags look almost like Finland's own.

However, the striped blue and white flags flying in the crowd gathered at the Citizens' Square on Sunday signify Russia – or more precisely, the wish for a freer Russia. Many of those present agree that it is not possible until the president About Vladimir Putin let's get rid of it.

“Russia is not the same as Putin”, Putin critic and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky says Kansalaistor's audience.

Khodorkovsky, who lives in London, visited Helsinki on Sunday to speak at a demonstration against the war in Ukraine organized by the Finnish Russian-speaking democratic community.

The well-known critic of Putin brought with him the same message as many other Russian opposition figures: on election day, March 17, all opponents of Putin should reach the ballot box to express their displeasure.

Last week he urged to write dead on the ballot To Alexei Navalny the name.

Blue and white striped flags are a familiar sight at anti-war demonstrations in Ukraine. They symbolize faith in a better future for Russia.

A demonstration speakers from Khodorkovsky MEP Heidi Hautala (vihr) repeated that the March elections are not genuine and should not be treated as such.

In an interview with HS, Khodorkovsky goes a step further and says that the elections looming next month worry Putin.

This, according to him, is the timing of Navalny's death.

“Putin eliminated all dangers in the way of his nomination for a new reign,” Khodorkovski says by email.

“Despite the perfect organization and supervision of the elections, Putin fears that they will not go according to his plan.”

According to Khodorkovsky, the March elections may accelerate demonstrations, which the Russian authorities want to avoid by all means.

“Putin trusted that we would be frightened by Navalny's death. That didn't happen,” Khodorkovski told reporters at a press conference after the demonstration.

Khodorkovsky used to belong to the inner circle of Russia's rich elite. In the early 2000s, he was even said to be the richest person in the entire country.

After Putin came to power, he criticized the country's leadership. It happened as it sometimes happens to dissidents in Russia – fabricated criminal charges took Khodorkovsky to prison. Khodorkovsky, who was pardoned in 2013, encourages opposition to Putin from exile.

The opposition's plan for the election day protest comes from Navalny.

It has been supported, for example, by those who spoke at Sunday's demonstration Anastasia Shevchenko and Navalny's widow Yuliya Navalnaya.

The voices of the masses could convince the Russians that the country's current administration has enough opponents.

“If this works, if people realize how many are against Putin, it can make them bolder and start protests,” says Khodorkovsky.

However, how the opposition supporters are able to organize during the elections is still a mystery.

Space for dissidents in the country is narrow. According to the Russian human rights organization OVD-info, more than 400 people was arrested last week at the memorial services for Navalny and there are even those who brought flowers sent invitation letters.

The woman photographed in St. Petersburg on Saturday went to lay flowers at the memorial to the victims of political persecution. Khodorkovsky believes that the March elections could accelerate opposition protests in Russia.

How about The topic of Sunday's protest in the National Square, the war in Ukraine?

Two years ago, when HS interviewed Khodorkovsky, Russia had just launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Then he saw that Putin had three ways out of the situation: absolute victory, deadlock and negotiations or defeat.

Khodorkovski says that the assessment of the three routes still holds true with minor corrections.

“Which of these options will be realized depends on the help of the West to Ukraine. If help doesn't come, Ukraine won't last,” says Khodorkovsky.

If the war were to end by sitting at the negotiating table, Khodorkovsky believes that Putin will demand the recognition of the already occupied territories as part of Russia.

Khodorkovsky does not want to comment on what kind of peace terms Ukraine could agree to. According to him, only Ukraine itself can say that.

At the weekend, the leaders of Western countries gathered in Kiev on the second anniversary of the war. In his welcome speech, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi statedthat “Putin has to lose absolutely everything”.

Khodorkovski is skeptical about the possible negotiations of the analysis.

“However, you have to understand that it makes no sense to talk about peace with Putin. He needs war for domestic political reasons, and would only use negotiations as a respite before another attack.”