Russia Methane blows up huge craters on Siberian permafrost – scientists have time to photograph a 30-meter cavity immediately after the explosion

An eruption of methane on the Yamal Peninsula last spring gave birth to craters that have formed in the same area in at least 17 years.

18.2. 14:15

The Russians scientists have mapped for the first time a giant crater created in a methane explosion in Siberia in the permafrost region. The crater, codenamed C17, was born in an explosion on the Yamal Peninsula in western Siberia last spring.

Scientists photographed the crater in August and were able to document a cavity over 30 meters for the first time before the crater created by the gas explosion weathered and filled with water.

This is the 17th gas explosion crater found in the Yamal and neighboring Gydan peninsula since 2014. All the craters to date have been found by chance, so there may be more.

A report from the Moscow Skolkovo Science Center on the C17 crater was published In Geosciences, and was reported by, among other things, the news channel CNN.

Pictures taken directly from above of the C17 crater.­

Siberian permafrost melting is considered a major factor and threat to global warming, as huge amounts of methane are stored in ice. When released into the atmosphere, methane heats the climate much more strongly than carbon dioxide.

According to a study now published, the eruptions in the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas are also reflected in atmospheric surveys by the European Space Agency (ESA).

“Climate change will inevitably have an impact on the formation of explosive craters in the Arctic permafrost,” says Skolkovo researcher Yevgeny Chuvilin said to CNN.

Director of the Russian Arctic Development Center Andrei Umnikov now discovered the crater under study in a helicopter flight last July and photographed it from the air. Scolkovo researchers were present at the end of August, collecting samples, photographing the discovery on an airplane and making computer models of it.

Crater the width of the mouth is about 25 meters and at its deepest the bottom is 33 meters. Scientists estimate that 10,000 cubic meters of ice and soil have flown into the air during the explosion, with boulders located furthest more than 200 meters from the cavity.

According to satellite imagery, the explosion must have occurred between May 15 and June 9.

A three-dimensional graphic representation of the studied crater.­

The cavity is located a few tens of kilometers south of the Bovanenkovo ​​oil and gas field. Russian state gas company Gazprom has been drilling gas and oil from the field for six years. Drilling depths range from 500 meters to 3.5 kilometers.

At the bottom of the crater, the researchers discovered the tunnels and caves they assumed were created by the pressure of the gas inside the ice. The ground at the crater site has been icy clay to a depth of 11 meters and from there to the bottom the so-called basic ice.

Russian the oil and gas institute of the academy of science has been mapping the area’s soil, permafrost and gas eruptions for a long time. According to surveys, the thickness of permafrost in the central part of the Yamal Peninsula is about 250 meters.

Scientists have yet to say whether the gas exploded in the C17 crater comes from the surface layer of permafrost, somewhere deeper, or both. In any case, the area of ​​the crater is in a region where, according to the institute of the Academy of Sciences, there are also permafrost heating currents from below.

Although the crater is new, methane has been released from the blast site years earlier, according to the report. At the site of the current mouth is a mound, which is abundant in the broken and marshy thermal karst areas of the Siberian permafrost. They are gas-pressure extruded residues of ice and soil, known in Russia as the Yakutian term. bulgunjak, bubble.

The explosion of the methane deposit now mapped was not from the strongest end. An earlier report according to some boulders, boulders have been found up to 900 meters from the crater.

A member of the research team stood on the edge of a crater found in Yamal’s name country in 2014 in November 2014.­

Researchers point out that increasing explosions pose a significant threat to the infrastructure of the Karan Sea region, oil and gas field workers and Nenets herding their reindeer. The nearest methane crater found is just 3.5 km from the railway.

Professor at the Academy of Sciences involved in the current study Igor Bogojavlenski warned as early as three years ago The Siberian Times in an interview with the magazine that methane deposits at the bottom of lakes can also cause explosions when erupted and that this should be taken into account in the design of drilling fields.

The so-called methane lakes are typical of the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas. They are lakes from the bottom of which natural gas bubbles into the atmosphere.

The common area of ​​the peninsulas is approximately the same as the land area of ​​Finland, and five per cent of the land area has changed significantly since 1984. Among other things, lakes have been born and disappeared, gorges and ridges have been born. Most of the change has been linked to frost melting and climate change.

The Institute of Oil and Gas of the Russian Academy of Sciences has been mapping Siberian permafrost and gas eruptions for a long time. Between 2000 and 2014, the institute discovered a total of 1,667 methane lakes, which have been publicly referred to as “hot tubs”.