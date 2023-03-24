Dmitry Medvedev transforms into Josip Stalin and talks about Russian companies that produce weapons and that have to make an additional effort for the war in Ukraine. If the top management of the companies does not speed up production, they will be “crushed like criminals who neglect the honor and interests of the motherland”, says the number two of the Security Council, addressing the suppliers of the Defense Ministry and reading a telegram from Stalin sent during World War II to heads of companies involved in Moscow’s war effort. “Listen to the generalissimo”, said the former Russian president and former premier. The video is widely circulated on Ukrainian Telegram channels.