Russia is riding the fake news that France is about to send 2000 soldiers to Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev took the floor after the clear denial from Paris. The vice-president of the Security Council, repeatedly under the spotlight for over-the-top statements, does not contradict himself this time either. “It would be nice if the restless French would send a couple of regiments to Banderaland. It is very difficult to hide such a number of military personnel and, therefore, the problem of their systematic destruction will not be the most difficult task, but it will be an extremely important task'' , he says on Telegram.

''But how beneficial it would be! – continues Medvedev – With so many coffins that will be delivered to France from a foreign and distant country, it will be impossible to hide the mass death of professional military personnel''.

Stating that ''their destruction will be a priority and glorious task for our Armed Forces'', Medvedev adds that ''for the Gauls of the French leadership it will be like a guillotine: they will be torn to pieces by angry relatives and evil representatives of the opposition, who were told that France is not at war with Russia. And it will be a good lesson for the other restless idiots of Europe.”

“France is preparing to send 2000 soldiers to Ukraine” Moscow announced yesterday, with news immediately denied by Paris, in a back-and-forth that contributed to further raising tension on the axis with NATO. It was Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence (SVR), who called France into question: “France is preparing to send 2,000 men to Ukraine,” he said, as reported by the Tass agency.