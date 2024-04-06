Behind the attack in Moscow there are NATO countries and in particular the French president Emmanuel Macron. It is the latest thrust from Russia and was signed by the number two of the National Security Council in Russia, former president Dmitry Medvedev.

Since the attack carried out on March 22 on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, with over 130 deaths caused by the ISIS commando composed of Tajiks, Russia has systematically tried to identify those responsible beyond its borders: in addition to the responsibilities of Ukraine, in Western countries that support Kiev in the war that has been going on for over 2 years end up in their sights.

Medvedev, who at regular intervals stands out for over-the-top statements, accuses “prominent representatives of NATO countries”including Emmanuel Macron, for having contributed to the organization of theattack on the concert hall. At the basis of his accusation, Medvedev cites “Macron's rhetoric, his actions and above all the green light he gave to operations with the Ukrainian regime”. And it's obvious that Macron and some other Western leaders are the sponsors of this terrible terrorist attack. There will be no forgiveness for this, there can be no immunity for this.”

The latest news from the war

Medvedev's aggressive messages arrive, while Moscow claims new successes on the battlefield. In particular, the Ministry of Defense announces the conquest of “more advantageous positions” in the Donetsk direction. Russian forces also reportedly repelled two counterattacks by the Ukrainian military. The clashes occurred in the areas of Antonovka, Krasnogorovka, Krasnoe and Novoe, in the Donetsk region, and in Belogorovka, in the Luhansk region.

The Russian military launched an attack during the night, with long-range weapons launched from sea and sky and drones, aimed at defense companies, air bases and temporary deployment points of “foreign mercenaries”. The objectives have been achieved, it is specified. Other clashes, to the advantage of the Russian forces according to Moscow's version, occurred in the Rabotina district, in the Ivanovka district, and in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In the Kharkiv area, two Franco-Italian Samp-T missile launchers were destroyed.

Stoltenberg: “Iran, Russia, China and North Korea are increasingly aligned”

Ukraine's resistance is complicated by shortages of weapons and ammunition. Kiev continues to wait for the aid stopped at the United States Congress: the Senate has given the green light to the 60 billion dollar package, but the House of Representatives has not yet started the process. In the overall picture, NATO is discussing the creation of a 100 billion fund to support the country led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia, on the other hand, has long since chosen its own path, according to what the NATO secretary general says. Moscow has mortgaged its economic and political future to China in exchange for Beijing's support for the war, says Jens Stoltenberg. “China supports Russia's war economy by supplying key components to the defense industry and in return Moscow mortgages its future to Beijing,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the BBC. Russia then transferred technology to Iran and North Korea in exchange for ammunition and military hardware.

Stoltenberg, therefore, adds that it is being created “an alliance of authoritarian powers” referring to Iran, Russia, China and North Koreacountries which, he specified, are increasingly “increasingly aligned“. NATO's goal remains to finance Ukraine with 100 billion euros over the next five years, to support the war now and the reconstruction of the country once the conflict is over.

Russia, Moscow: “We are in the crosshairs of NATO”

“Russia is the main target of NATO's aggressive policies” That “use Ukraine as a tool” to implement them, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, declared in an interview with Tass in recent days. Zakharova therefore anticipated that, following the completion of the investigation into the Crocus attack, Moscow “will draw the political conclusions appropriate”.

Since March 22, Russia has intensified its accusations of terrorism against Ukraine, suggesting that Kiev and its allies are responsible for the concert hall attack, claimed by ISIS-K.