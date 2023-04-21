United Kingdom “eternal enemy”, will “sink because of Russian weapons”. This is the new threat arrived in London by the vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, in response to the British sanctions against five personalities for the conviction of the dissident Vladimir Kara Murza.

“Britain was, is and will be our eternal enemy – he wrote on Telegram – In any case, until their arrogant and disgustingly wet island ends up in the abyss of the sea due to the wave created by the latest Russian weapons systems “.