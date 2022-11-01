Russia does not rule out the use of nuclear weapons to defend the regions stolen from Ukraine and annexed by Moscow. The vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, says in a message published on Telegram in which the accusations against the West are reiterated: “Western countries are pushing the world into a global war. And only the complete and definitive victory of Russia is a guarantee against the world conflict ”, writes Medvedev.

“The well-known thesis of Western countries:” Russia cannot be allowed to win the war “. What does it really mean? A simple formal logic must be followed. If Russia does not win, then apparently “must win” Ukraine. Ukraine’s goal in the war was made clear by the Kiev regime: the recovery of all the territories that previously belonged to Ukraine. According to Medvedev, it would be a question of stealing land belonging to Russia. “This is a threat to the existence of our state” with the risk of leading to the collapse of today’s Russia. And that means a direct reason for the application of clause 19 of the Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the field of deterrence. nuclear”.

Hence, the question: “Who is planning a nuclear conflict? Tell me. What is this but a direct provocation of a world war with the use of nuclear weapons? Let’s say how things are. Western countries are pushing the world into a global war. And only the complete and definitive victory of Russia is a guarantee against the world conflict ”.