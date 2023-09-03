“There Russia must stand up to those who are driving humanity towards a global catastrophe and win, just like 80 years agoAccording to the Russian news agency ‘Tass’, this was stated by the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former president Dmitry Medvedev during his speech on the occasion of Victory over Japan Day which celebrates Russia’s victory in the conflict between August 8 and September 2, 1945 during the Second World War against the Japanese Empire.

“It is regrettable that the Japanese authorities – underlined Medvedev during the ceremony in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – are pursuing a path towards a new militarization of the country. They have become the heirs of Japan which in the past met an inglorious end”. According to the former Russian president, in Japan, with the support of the United States, the military infrastructure is actively expanding, foreign weapons are being purchased, including offensive ones, restrictions on the so-called self-defense forces and military operations abroad are being revoked, “the military exercises are taking place near the Kuril Islands”, which are located between the northeastern tip of the Japanese island of Hokkaidō and the Russian Kamchatka peninsula, “which seriously complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region”.

Japan, Medvedev emphasizes, “must learn from history, the memorable date that we celebrate today, and fully recognize the results of the Second World War, do everything to prevent the fire of the third. Abandon militaristic plans for the benefit of its own people” . The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to Tokyo’s attempts to “rewrite history, justify war crimes, disguise their perpetrators and, as in the middle of the last century, support the next Nazi regime – this time, unfortunately, in Ukraine. Russia will make efforts to put an end to this practice”. In June of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which the Day of Military Glory on September 3 was declared the Day of Victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II.