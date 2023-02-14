Russia | Meduza: Putin switched to traveling on an armored train in connection with the invasion of Ukraine

According to the report, Russian President Vladimir Putin began traveling on an armored train as Russia prepared to invade Ukraine. Another publication says that a secret network of railway stations and train tracks has been built for Putin.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been using an armored train for his travels since the second half of 2021, when Russia was preparing its invasion of Ukraine, according to a Russian-language independent news site Medusa on Monday.

The matter was solved by a Russian who digs into the actions of the Russian administration Dossier Center, who was informed by an anonymous source “close to the Russian president”. Dossier Center is an opposition activist in exile Mikhail Khodorkovsky founded by He was one of the most influential oligarchs in Russia in the 1990s and 2000s.

According to the Dossier Center, Putin began actively traveling by armored train shortly before Russian troops were moved to the Ukrainian border. The train is said to have been manufactured in 2014–15.

“The departure of the train may be spontaneous and unannounced. After the outbreak of the war, in February-March, Putin began to use the train very actively, especially to get to his apartment in Valdai,” stated one of the Dossier Center’s sources.

A special train use enables Putin’s movements to be more effectively encrypted.

The movements of the presidential plane can be tracked using several methods, but the same systems do not work for trains, writes Meduza.

Also the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un is reported using a heavily armored train like his father.

The report according to the train can hardly be distinguished from the regular trains of the Russian railway company, which are similarly gray with a red stripe.

Meduza lists armor protection, moving all other train traffic out of the path of the armored train to achieve maximum speed, and a presidential carriage with sleeping and study as the key differences. In addition, the train may be recognized by the covers that cover the antennas of the communication devices.

According to the Dossier Center, the price of the armored train is more than one billion rubles, which is more than ten million euros.

The train is said to be manufactured by the Russian company Grand Service Express. In 2019, the company became the only railway company in Crimea, and in 2020 it ended up on the US sanctions list.

Medusa news on Tuesday that a whole secret network of train tracks and railway stations has also been built for Putin. Meduza’s information is based on a publication by the Russian independent Proekt-media.

According to the research of the project’s editors, in 2019, a station and a train track were built in the Novgorod region to Valdai near Putin’s residence.

In 2015, again, a train station was built in Novo-Ogaryovo in the Moscow region, near Putin’s second residence. The station is hidden behind a large fence, Proekt says.

According to the source of the project, Putin’s armored train is stored in Moscow at a train station closed to the public.