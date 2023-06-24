Russia | Meduza: Authorities in Moscow get the right to listen in on phone calls and restrict people’s movement

In the name of combating terrorism, the authorities get extensive powers over the Moscow and Voronezh regions.

of Moscow mayor By Sergei Sobyan announced on Saturday morning that “anti-terrorist measures” will be introduced in the city. The matter was reported by Reuters and AFP.

Leader of the private army Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin announced earlier on Saturday that he and his forces intend to overthrow the Russian military leadership, which he accuses of killing his soldiers.

According to the Russian leadership, Prigozhin is suspected of inciting an armed rebellion.

Independently Russian media Meduzan by In the name of combating terrorism, the Russian authorities are given broad rights to, among other things, check people’s identity documents, restrict their movement and listen to phone calls.

Meduza says that if a person subjected to an inspection does not have an identity card with them, they can be taken to the police station to be identified.

In addition, people can be checked at the borders of the anti-terrorism area. The authorities can also restrict the movement of people.

If necessary, people can be moved to “safe areas”. The authorities must give the evacuees a temporary place to live.

Authorities get the right to listen to phone conversations and read private online conversations. In addition, any telephone and network connections in the area can be shut down.

Authorities can also use cars owned by organizations and individuals to provide first aid and fight crime.

Production plants handling explosives, chemicals, potentially biologically hazardous material or radioactive material can be temporarily closed. Authorities can also enter any premises without a court order.

The sale of alcohol can also be restricted.

Mayor According to Sobyanin, anti-terrorism measures are being taken to strengthen security.

Already on the night between Friday and Saturday, armored military vehicles were spotted on the streets of Moscow. Sobyanin has told In Telegramthat all planned public events have been cancelled.

“All the city’s services are fully operational, and moving around the city is not difficult. Thank you to Muscovites and guests from elsewhere for your understanding and calm attitude to the events,” Sobjanin wrote.

Medusa according to the measures have been introduced in the city of Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Voronezh Region.

A Russian security source told Reuters on Saturday morning that Wagner forces have taken over military targets in the city of Voronezh. Earlier on Saturday, the troops were said to have also taken over military sites in Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin has threatened to leave with his troops towards Moscow, if the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov do not agree to talk to him.

As a precaution, the M4 highway leading from the southern parts of Russia to Moscow has been closed approximately 400 kilometers from the capital.