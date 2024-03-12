Russia | Media: Ukraine attacked Russia with drones, including the neighboring areas of Finland

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one of the Ukrainian drone attacks was repelled in the Leningrad region. The strikes set fire to an oil refinery and tank in the Nizhny Novgorod and Orlovsk regions.

Russian air defense prevented 25 Ukrainian drone strikes around Russia on the night before Tuesday, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to the Ministry of Defense, one of the attacks was repelled in the Leningrad region surrounding St. Petersburg. The administrative area borders Finland and Estonia, among others.

According to Russian information, in addition to the Leningrad region, two drone attacks were prevented in the Moscow region, seven in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, 11 in the Kursk region, which also shares a border with Ukraine, two in the Oryol region, one in the Tula region, and one in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine in the south.

Governor of the Oryol region Andrei Klyshkov told on his Telegram channel at 2:30 a.m. that a drone strike would have set an oil tank on fire in the area.

The attacks were reported by, among others, the Russian state news agency TassRussian media RBC and Fontanka, and the independent Russian news website Baza. Baza posted on his Telegram channel a picture it says is a burning oil tank in Oryol.

According to Baza's information, one person was injured in the Belgorod missile strike.

Blows apparently also happened in the Voronezh region. The governor of the region Alexander Gusev reported at 5:08 AM on his Telegram channel, that a drone attack was repelled in the area, which did not cause any damage. However, at 6:30 Gusev warned of another approaching airplane.

“Be ready to quickly move to a windowless room, or if you are outside – to a building, parking garage, underpass,” the governor instructed.

Nizhny In the city of Kstovo in the Novgorod Region, a drone strike ignited a fire at the Lukoil oil refinery. The governor of the region told about the fire Gleb Nikitin on his Telegram channel at 5:41 in the morning. According to Nikitin, the operation of the refinery has been temporarily suspended.

“In the morning, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Kstovo industrial area, the fuel and energy complex,” Nikitin announced.

“Now the special services are working on the spot using all the necessary forces and means to localize the fire at one of the oil refining plants. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.”