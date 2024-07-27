Russia | Media: The director of the Military Research Institute tried to set himself on fire in Red Square

Russia|According to media reports, Arsenyev doused himself with flammable liquid and set himself on fire.

in Russia director of the Military Research Institute Vladimir Arsenyev has tried to set himself on fire in Moscow’s Red Square.

It tells about it, among other things Evening News citing Russian media sources.

According to media reports, Arsenyev doused himself with flammable liquid and set himself on fire. However, the police arrived in time and extinguished the burning man, after which he was taken for questioning.