Russia Media: Russia slows Twitter activity

The supervisory authority justifies its actions on the basis of illegal content.

Russia will slow down Twitter. They tell about it, among other things Vtimes and Vedomosti.

The supervisory authority Roskomnadzor justifies the decision on the grounds that the service has not removed all illegal content, despite the requests. The authority’s report mentions, among other things, child pornography and drug use.

Authorities threaten to block Twitter from operating in Russia altogether, according to Vtimes, if it continues to disregard the country’s legislation and remove prohibited material.