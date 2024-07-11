Russia | Media: Russia planned to assassinate CEOs of arms company – German CEO confirms to FT that security measures were tightened

Russia|Russia planned, among other things, the assassination of the CEO of the German company Rheinmetall, according to the US media. The security police did not comment on the matter to HS on Thursday evening.

Russia planned the assassination of the CEO of a German company that is one of Europe’s largest arms manufacturers, says a US news channel CNN. Ammunition and military vehicles manufactured by the Rheinmetall company have been delivered to Ukraine.

US intelligence learned about the assassination plans earlier this year, five US and Western officials tell CNN.

The matter is also reported by, for example, The Financial Times magazine (FT) with reference to NATO sources and the US news agency Bloombergwith a knowledgeable source.

Project CEO of Rheinmetall by Armin Papperger to kill was part of a broader Russian plan that also included assassinations of other defense company executives across Europe, sources told CNN. CNN says that it has also received confirmation of the matter from a high-ranking representative of the German government.

Papperger was the most influential of the targets.

When the plan was revealed to the Americans, they warned the German security services about it and the project failed.

German newspaper According to Der Spiegel German authorities received information about the threat from US intelligence about two months ago. However, there was no concrete hint about what kind of attack it would be or who would do it.

Papperger himself commented on the matter to the FT. According to him, the German leadership had strengthened the security measures around him.

Papperger said he could not confirm the details of the assassination attempt. He said, however, that he believed they went largely as described in the CNN story.

When the FT asked Papperger about the threat against him, he replied:

“I always feel safe. I am a very happy man.”

Remember CNN does not elaborate on the targets of assassination attempts in its article.

It is not known whether the plans were somehow connected to Finland. The security police did not comment on the matter to HS on Thursday evening.

Rheinmetall tells being the world’s largest manufacturer of artillery ammunition. It manufactures, for example, 155-millimeter artillery ammunition, which Ukraine desperately needs more of.

Rheinmetall plans to open a factory in Ukraine soon. According to intelligence sources, this clearly worries Russia.

According to Papperger, Rheinmetall plans to start producing 155mm artillery shells in the West “very soon”. According to CNN, the factory would open in the coming weeks.

In addition, the factory plans to manufacture armored vehicles. Last year, Papperger also spoke On the production of Panther tanks in Ukraine.

Germany’s largest arms manufacturer also plans to organize training in tank maintenance in Ukraine.

The factory to be established in Ukraine will annually produce a six-figure amount of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition, Rheinmetall announced in February.

Military alliance Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg warned on Wednesday at the NATO summit in Washington, member countries about Russian sabotage.

“We have seen an increased pattern of hostile Russian actions against NATO allies in recent months organized by Russian security services. This applies to sabotage, cyber attacks, arson attempts and various malicious actions against NATO allies,” Stoltenberg said.

There have been suspicious events in various parts of Europe. at US military bases in Europe was raised According to CNN, standby mode last week for the first time in a decade. In addition, for example, a German factory has been suspected of arson by the Russians.

“We see sabotage, we see assassination attempts, we see arson,” a senior NATO official told reporters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to a NATO official, Russia’s sabotage activities are now at their most aggressive since the Cold War.