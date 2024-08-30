Friday, August 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Media: Putin plans to visit Mongolia, whose duty would be to arrest him

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Russia | Media: Putin plans to visit Mongolia, whose duty would be to arrest him
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

It is Putin’s first visit to an ICC member state since the arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit Mongolia next week, says the Russian administration. The issue was reported by, among others, the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent and the Russian State News Agency Tass.

According to the Kremlin, Putin will visit Mongolia as the country’s president Uhnaagiin Hurelsuh called.

Mongolia is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC issued an international arrest warrant for Putin last year.

It would be Putin’s first visit to an ICC member country since the arrest warrant was issued.

#Russia #Media #Putin #plans #visit #Mongolia #duty #arrest

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]