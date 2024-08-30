Russia | Media: Putin plans to visit Mongolia, whose duty would be to arrest him

Russia|It is Putin’s first visit to an ICC member state since the arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit Mongolia next week, says the Russian administration. The issue was reported by, among others, the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent and the Russian State News Agency Tass.

According to the Kremlin, Putin will visit Mongolia as the country’s president Uhnaagiin Hurelsuh called.

Mongolia is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC issued an international arrest warrant for Putin last year.

It would be Putin’s first visit to an ICC member country since the arrest warrant was issued.