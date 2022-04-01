Russian President Vladimir Putin is frequently visited by a doctor who specializes in the surgical treatment of thyroid cancer. He writes about Radio Svoboda, taking up the independent Russian newspaper ‘Project’, which revealed a list of personal doctors following the Russian president on his travels. Among these would be the endocrinologist Evgeny Selivanov of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, who would have accompanied Putin on his travels at least 35 times in four years.

‘Project’ is an independent Russian media for which anonymous journalists work, trying to carry out free investigations despite the information censorship in Russia.