Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyita In Russia, the doctor who treated the hospital after last year’s poisoning has disappeared on a hunting trip, Russian media and CNN and Evening News.

Worked as a chief physician at the Omsk City Hospital in Siberia and has since become Minister of Health of the Omsk Region Alexander Murahovsky was reported missing on Saturday. He had been seen leaving a hunting lodge on an ATV on Friday.

According to the news agency Tassi, the police have told them that an ATV was found in the area. News agency Ria Novosti said late Sunday that the search had been suspended for the night.

Authorities according to the lost ATV was found about 6.5 miles from the hunting lodge where the lost Murahovsky was last seen. Helicopters and drones have been used to search for the missing.

In recent months, two doctors at Omsk Hospital have died. In February, the 55-year-old doctor in charge of the Navalny medical coma died Sergei Maksimishin, whose cause of death was reported to be a heart attack. In March, another of the hospital’s leading doctors, aged 63, died Rustam Agishev, the contribution of which to the treatment of Navalny is uncertain. The cause of Agishev’s death was reported to be a cerebrovascular accident.

Murahovsky rose to the international spotlight, claiming that Navalnyi did not suffer from the poisoning, but that his severe symptoms should have been a metabolic disorder.

After Navalnyi was flown for treatment in Germany, medical laboratories in several countries confirmed that he had been poisoned with the neurotoxin novitshok. No poisoning has been granted in Russia.

Navalnyi blames the Russian regime for his poisoning. After Navalny returned to Russia in January, he was arrested and sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison for old fraud charges that Navalnyi considers political.

Navalny’s life was again in danger in April due to a long-running hunger strike and denial of medical treatment. Navalnyi stopped his hunger strike after seeing a doctor.