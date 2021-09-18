“The lack of an observation mission weakens the transparency of the electoral process and does not allow Russian citizens to benefit from an independent international assessment by Odihr, which would help to express a more informed assessment of the electoral process itself,” he said. answering Adnkronos questions, Matteo Mecacci, director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

“Like Odihr, it was not possible for us to deploy an election observation mission following the limitations imposed by the Russian authorities on the number of observers” (50 instead of the 500 required, ed), he recalls. As justification for this limit “the current epidemiological situation in the country was indicated, without however providing any additional explanation as to why Covid-19 would require fewer observers, considering that at this moment we are continuing our electoral missions. at full speed “.

“In the past there have been other cases, very rare (again Russia, in the presidential elections of 2008, ed) in which the host country tried to limit the number of observers for the electoral mission and for this reason this mission was canceled. “, emphasizes Mecacci. “As I said, however, these are very rare cases, because the OSCE countries invite us regularly and greatly appreciate our work in the vast majority. It should also be remembered that in the founding documents of this organization, the OSCE countries have committed themselves to invite observers from other countries in their national elections and this is a well-established practice. ” The OSCE includes 57 countries.

“The Odihr – explains Mecacci – is commissioned by the Osce States to observe the electoral processes. To do this, we use a precise and consolidated methodology of electoral observation that the Odihr has developed through 400 election observation missions from 1996 to today. this week we opened our 400th mission in Uzbekistan. The same methodology is followed in every country where we observe elections, “he adds.

According to this practice, before any election observation mission in an OSCE state, “the Odihr carries out a so-called Needs Assessment Mission (Nam), dialoguing with a large group of actors involved in the electoral process to learn about their concerns and identify areas that require special attention “, sums up Mecacci who, among other things, in 2013 led the mission for the elections in Georgia. In the case of the legislative elections in Russia, this step was taken last end of May: Odihr officials met “many interlocutors, including the Russian authorities. Among them were representatives of the foreign and justice ministries, members of various parties. politicians, parliament in addition to a wide range of national media representatives and civil society representatives “.

“At the end of June our Odihr office received an official invitation from the Russian authorities to observe the elections. In July, a few days before the Odihr began the election observation mission, the Foreign Ministry sent us a letter informing us that they would imposed a limit of 50 observers on our mission “due to the outbreak.

“These limitations would have prevented us from deploying the mission in the format and with the numbers we deemed necessary to conduct a credible and independent observation of the electoral process”, Mecacci underlines, recalling that “the size and format of the election observation missions of the Odihr are determined on the basis of the Nam, during which a wide variety of interlocutors involved in the elections meet and the Odihr listens to their concerns and learns about the preparations for the elections. ”

“Nam takes into account a lot of data and information in determining the number of observers needed to credibly observe the elections, including the size of the population, the government structure and administrative division of the country, the number of constituencies and polling stations. , the structure of the electoral administration as well as the experience of previous election missions. For these elections in Russia, Nam determined that we would need a permanent team of experts who would also be supported by 80 long-term observers and 420 short-term observers, the latter responsible for closely following the procedures on the day of the vote “.

“We are not in a position to comment on the elections or related preparations” of the vote for the parliamentary elections in Russia. “As always when we are not present in the country to conduct an election observation mission, we do not comment on the electoral process or its final outcome. There will therefore be no final report by the Odihr on these elections in Russia”, concludes Mecacci .