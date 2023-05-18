The mayor of FlySergej Sobyanin, has imposed quarantine in 11 of the 125 districts of the Russian capital, after theexplosion of cases of “highly pathogenic” avian influenza. The ordinance prohibits residents from visiting areas considered most at risk, where the flu is spreading.

The restrictive measures within the affected areas, those under threat and those currently under surveillance will remain in force “until the implementation of new measures aimed at preventing the spread and eliminating the outbreak of influenza”, reads the mayor’s order. Epidemiological surveillance services will be intensified to identify potential cases and operations related to poultry farming, such as the import and export of eggs and the slaughter of birds, which are prohibited in the quarantine areas.

Since the beginning of May, they have been registered all over Russia twenty-two outbreaks of the bird flu viruswhich claimed the lives of thousands of birds, as explained by the Russian Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service.