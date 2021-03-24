Russia “Maybe you can drink it” – For Finns, clean drinking water is a matter of course, but right behind the border the situation is completely different

The improvement of Karelia’s weak water infrastructure also applies to Finland, as wastewater flows from Ladoga via the Neva River to the Baltic Sea.

Russian In Karelia, Ruskeala Kaalamo, the village’s water infrastructure has been renewed with the support of Finland and the EU.

The aim is to get drinking water for the villagers, to stop the discharge of wastewater into nature and to clean the Tohmajoki River, from which the water in the village’s water supply network is taken.

The project is a continuation of the water co-operation that Finland and Russia have been doing in Sortavala for 30 years. Renovating the weak water infrastructure in the area will cost EUR 3.4 million in the small village of Kaalamo alone.

A groundwater intake, a small wastewater treatment plant and a five-kilometer water pipeline will be built in the village, and water supply lines will be modernized. Finland provides technical expert support to Russia in the project.

EUR 2.9 million of the funding will come from the EU’s regional program, the rest from the Russian state budget. The cross-border Karelia CBC program is funded by the European Union, Finland and Russia. The EU covers half of the funding, Finland and Russia both a quarter.

Work at Kaalamo began at the end of last year and will last until the end of 2022.

For Finns clean drinking water is a matter of course, but there is no need to travel very far to the eastern neighbor when the situation is quite different.

Kaalamo is a Karelian village with about 1,200 inhabitants, 35 km from Sortavala. The village has a school and business. Nearby is the Ruskeala marble quarry, also known to Finnish tourists.

A groundwater intake, wastewater treatment plant and a five-kilometer water pipeline will be built in Kaalamo, and water supply lines will be modernized.­

The village’s wastewater has been discharged into nature untreated, as has been the practice in many places in Karelia near the Finnish border. According to the Finnish Environment Institute, the lower the water, the lower the water in the Tohmajoki River, which flows from Lake Tohmajärvi in ​​North Karelia to Ladoga.

Project Manager of the Finnish Environment Institute Ilkka Pirhonen According to the Finnish side, heavy metals flow into the river from drained bogs.

In Russia, the Tohmajoki River is burdened by emissions from population centers and especially by the municipality of Helylä, which is located downstream. From its obsolete wastewater treatment plant, 250 cubic meters of untreated wastewater flows into the river every day.

Due to pollution, among other things, the tap water in the village of Kaalamo is practically unfit for drinking, says the managing director of the Karelodokanal of the Sortavala district water supply plant Andrei Romantšik.

“Maybe it can be drunk without any health problems, but it’s not pleasant, and the water doesn’t taste good,” Romantchik describes by telephone about Sortavala.

Finland has been helping Russia to improve the water infrastructure and environment of the border region for 30 years because the water bodies are shared. Karelian wastewater flows from Ladoga via the Neva River into the Baltic Sea.

According to Pirhonen, multi-year transboundary water cooperation has improved the situation in Russia, although there is still a need for reforms.

“The most important achievement is that the cleansing of Ladoga has got off to a good start in the Sortavala area. We have plugged so many sources of pollution from Laatokka that self-cleaning also takes place, ”says Pirhonen by phone from Joensuu.

He also reads about the improvement in the quality of drinking water in Sortavala. In Sortavala, for example, a wastewater treatment plant was built in Russian-Finnish co-operation, which was completed in 2004.

According to Romanchik, the treatment plant is still one of the best in Northwest Russia. An example is being sought around the country.

“We have almost all the water going through a multi-stage and high-quality treatment before it is discharged into the Ladoga,” Romantchik says.

This year, in Sortavala, with the support of the EU and Finland, a sewage pipeline will be towed from Läppäjärvi Bay in the city center to a water treatment plant.

Its purpose is to reduce the amount of wastewater discharged into Läppäjärvi and through it to Ladoga. More than 900 cubic meters of untreated wastewater is still discharged into the bay.

Russian the state has also woken up in the 21st century to improve water supply. Running nationwide project Chista Voda (clean water), which aims to provide high-quality drinking water to nearly 89 percent of the population by 2024.

The project will be funded over 24 years until 2024 with 245 billion rubles, or almost three billion euros, more than half of which will come from the state budget.

Russia plans to modernize more than 400 water supply and water treatment plants across the country this year, according to the news agency Tass.