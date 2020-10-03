Russia does not exclude the possibility of sending a station in 2027 to study the alleged signs of life on Venus, reports RIA News statement by a representative of the NGO named after Lavochkin, which is part of Roscosmos.

It is specified that we are talking about an “urgent” additional atmospheric target expedition to investigate the source of phosphines. The possibility of its implementation is currently being evaluated.

It is noted that the Russian planetary exploration program includes three missions. The first is called “Venera-D”, the launch may take place in November 2029. The mission is to study the surface, atmosphere, internal structure and surrounding plasma of Venus.

In June 2031, the next mission is to go to the second planet from the Sun. He will continue to explore the atmosphere of Venus. The third mission in June 2034 will deliver samples of the atmosphere, aerosols and soil to Earth.

Earlier, researchers from Cardiff University (UK) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) found phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus, which may be of biological origin.

The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced the possibility of an independent Russian mission to Venus.