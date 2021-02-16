The profile committee of the State Duma on physical culture, sports, tourism and youth affairs has introduced amendments to the second reading of the bill on a unified register of travel agents. Reported by TASS…

The corresponding changes make it possible to postpone the creation of a unified federal register of travel agents in Russia from January 2021 to January 2022. Thus, after its adoption, the law will have to enter into force only next year.

Today, as explained by the head of the committee, Boris Paikin, citizens who buy a tour from an agent risk “finding themselves in a situation where services are fully paid for, but not provided, and there is no one to ask even in court.” While the register will allow the traveler to receive reliable information about the real possibilities of a particular travel agent to implement a tour from a particular tour operator, the deputy said.

It is worth recalling that the State Duma previously approved in the first reading this bill, developed by the Russian government. The law is aimed at increasing the transparency of the tourism market, as well as protecting the interests of consumers.

According to the text of the amendment, tour operators, among other things, may be obliged to be responsible for travel agents registered in the register.