The government commission on legislative activities supported the possibility of introducing a deduction for personal income tax (PIT) for Russians who are involved in physical education and sports.

As reported on website government, amendments to the tax code were prepared by the RF Ministry of Finance. The deduction allows you to reduce the tax payment or return the personal income tax already paid during the year. Thus, the state will participate in the co-financing of socially significant expenses of citizens.

It is noted that the tax deduction for sports will be provided in the amount of actual expenses incurred, but not more than 120 thousand rubles per year. The maximum deduction amount can be RUB 15.6 thousand.

The Ministry of Transport will have to form a list of organizations providing services, upon receipt of which it will be possible to claim a deduction.

Earlier in Russia it was proposed to introduce a social tax deduction in the amount of the subsistence minimum in the regions. It is specified that such type of taxation of personal income as a method of protecting low incomes can be introduced into practice. For example, in the United States and in other countries, citizens whose income does not exceed a certain level do not pay income tax.