Russian gas supplies may be interrupted in Finland from Friday (13.May.2022), according to the Finnish newspaper iltalehti. As learned by the newspaper, politicians in the country were warned about the cut.

The measure can be seen as a Russian response to the country’s accession to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), announced this Thursday by the country’s authorities. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin issued a communiqué where they say they hope to finish “quickly” the necessary national measures to apply for membership of the military alliance.

The Finnish government will not comment on the case until the supply is effectively stopped. On May 5, the Finnish government announced the possibility of cutting Russian gas on May 23, in response to the country’s refusal to pay for gas in rubles. If implemented, the cut would directly affect the country’s industrial sector.

ACCESSION TO NATO

At the end of April, Finland and Sweden agreed to send the requests to NATO simultaneously. Nations have always said they are neutral, however, with the war in Ukraine some European countries are trying to renew their territorial security policies. According to the statement released by the Finnish authorities, the country needed time to listen to Parliament and the population. The announcement should be made official on Sunday (15.May).

Finland shares about 1,300 km of border with Russia. Before the war in Ukraine, the country had not expressed interest in joining the military alliance in order to avoid conflicts with the neighboring country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the decision on Thursday (May 12, 2022). Peskov said that “NATO expansion does not make the continent more stable and secure”.

According to him, Finland’s decision to apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is “definitely” a direct threat to the Kremlin.