Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom, Viktor Zubkov, proposed the creation of a state program for the development of the gas market for 2024-2030. He came up with such an initiative in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin (Izvestia got acquainted with the document dated January 23). The head of state signed on the document that he considers the measure expedient and forwarded the letter to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for consideration.

Izvestia sent inquiries to the presidential administration and the government. The Cabinet confirmed that the document was received by the apparatus, it was sent for study to the interested federal executive authorities (FOIV). The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Natural Resources recommended that Izvestia contact the Ministry of Energy. The department acknowledged receipt of the letter.

“The creation of a special program for the development of the natural gas market in the Russian Federation for 2024-2030 with an emphasis on the mass industrial production of water and rail transport on methane is positively assessed,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the questions about the possible timing of the introduction of the program, as well as the amount of funds that can be allocated for it, are still being worked out, the Ministry of Energy, together with other federal executive authorities, is developing a comprehensive solution.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article

Gas after gas: a state program for the development of the fuel market will be created in Russia