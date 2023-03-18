Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

In the illegally annexed Crimea, children are trained to use weapons. © Screenshot/Twitter/@francis_scarr

In Russia’s annexed Crimea, and likely soon to be in Russia, children are reportedly about to have military training on their school curriculum.

Sevastopol/Moscow – A video that is currently being shared on the short message service Twitter suggests that children in Crimea are now being trained in the use of weapons. For example, students in school uniforms can be seen assembling guns – apparently in a race against one another – while their classmates in the background wave small flags resembling those of the Crimea region annexed by Russia.

A later detail shows a group of smaller children wearing pseudo-uniforms and also with weapons in their hands doing martial arts exercises on command. The video was distributed among others by BBC-Journalist Francis Scarr. In a short text it says that according to information from the Russian state media, military training for primary school children has started on the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Military training for children: human rights expert sees a bleak future in the Ukraine war

Also the Ukrainian online medium Hromadske reported on the macabre scenes that, according to his research, were first spread about the politician Dmitry Lubinets, ombudsman for human rights issues in the Ukrainian parliament. He posted the video on his Telegram channel and wrote below that, according to the spokesman for the “so-called parliament of the annexed Crimea”, “basic military training courses” were not only held for primary school children, but also for children of kindergarten age.

According to Lubinet’s information, a curriculum change is also planned for the new school year in Russia, after which basic military training will be on the schedule for children in the future, he writes on Telegram and comments: “The whole world knows that children are the future of the nation. But what can the future look like when the war cult is constantly on the agenda in Russia?”

War in Ukraine: Russia annexed Crimea exactly nine years ago

Exactly nine years ago, Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula, which is officially part of Ukraine. Large waves of international criticism could not prevent this. Many opponents of the Kremlin have since fled the region. People who spoke about the anniversary to reporters from the station ZDF hardly criticized the Russian occupiers despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. (saka)