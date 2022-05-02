Capitals (agencies)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that his country does not seek to end the military operation in Ukraine on May 9, the day Russia celebrates victory, while analysts believe that there is a possible end to military actions on this date.

In an interview with the Italian channel Mediaset broadcast yesterday, Lavrov said that “our soldiers will not artificially adjust their actions to any date, including Victory Day” on May 9, the anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Lavrov noted that “the pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to reduce potential risks to the Russian civilian and military population.”

Russia usually celebrates Victory Day by holding a large military parade in the center of Moscow, and the celebration includes a speech by President Vladimir Putin in which he praises the leading role of his country in defeating fascism in Europe.

However, this year’s celebrations are taking place in the light of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which Putin justified by stressing the need to disarm Ukraine and “de-Nazify” it.

“We will solemnly celebrate May 9, as we always do, let us remember those who fell to liberate Russia, and other former Soviet republics, to liberate Europe from the scourge of Nazism,” Lavrov added.

The Russian army shifted its focus to crushing the resistance in southern and eastern Ukraine after it withdrew from the vicinity of Kyiv in the first weeks of the military operation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow only wanted to ensure the security of Ukrainians allied with Russia in the east, and did not demand that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “surrender himself” as a condition for peace. “Our goal does not include regime change in Ukraine,” Lavrov added.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces were trying to take control of the town of Robyzhny in the east of the country and prepare for an attack on Severodonetsk.

Serhi Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said three people had been killed by the bombing in the past 24 hours.

The fiercest clashes were taking place around Bubasna, west of the Russian-controlled regional capital. Jayday said the bombing was so violent that they could not even collect the bodies.

“I don’t even want to talk about what is happening with the people who live in Popasna, Rubyny and Novotoshkivsky at the moment,” he added. These cities simply do not exist now. They have completely destroyed them.”

Moscow is pressing for full control of the Donbass region, where Russian-backed separatists already controlled parts of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces before the invasion.

In Russia, two explosions occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, according to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. It was not yet clear what caused the explosions, and Gladkov said there were no injuries or damage.

This came as efforts to evacuate more civilians from the devastated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol were disrupted yesterday, and hundreds of people are still trapped in the Azovstal steel plant, the last bastion of resistance to the Russian blockade. The reason for the delay was not clear, although a city official said earlier that Russian forces had resumed bombing the factory yesterday, after a convoy of buses had left.

The plight of civilians trapped in Mariupol, which faced weeks of bombing before Russian forces took control of most of it, was a humanitarian concern as the crisis entered its third month.

Thousands are believed to have died while supplies of water, food and medicine ran out for those still stuck in the besieged Azovstal complex, which has provided shelter for many thanks to the network of bunkers and tunnels below.

“The situation has become a sign of a real humanitarian catastrophe,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

A woman with young evacuees said that survivors are quickly running out of food. “Children always want food, adults can wait,” she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces now control nearly all of the city on the Sea of ​​Azov, which links Russian-controlled territories to the west and east. Moscow said last week that it had decided not to storm the steel plant and would besiege it instead, but the bombing continued. “As soon as the buses left Azovstal yesterday with the evacuees on board, a new bombardment immediately began,” Petro Andryushenko, the assistant mayor of Mariupol told Ukrainian television. The Russian military said 126 people left Mariupol in safe convoys on Saturday and Sunday from the steel plant and other areas, heading to the separatist-controlled Donetsk. He added that 57 of them chose to stay in that area, while the others decided to leave for Ukraine-controlled areas.

On other fronts, a regional governor said towns in eastern Ukraine had come under intense Russian bombardment. Authorities said a Russian missile strike hit a major bridge on the estuary of the Dniester River, west of the port city of Odessa in southwestern Ukraine.

European Union energy ministers are due to hold emergency talks in Brussels on Moscow’s demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in rubles or face supply cuts.

At a time when the European Union imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia in response to its attack on Ukraine, the issue of Russian energy supplies posed a dilemma that threatened to split the united front.