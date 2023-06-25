Wagner’s revolt and the ‘march’ on Moscow “a farce”? If this were the case, Vladimir Putin would have paid too high a price, with his image “devastatingly weakened”. Giampiero Massolo, president of ISPI, does not believe in the hypothesis that the mutiny of Yevgheny Prigozhin was a staged and that in reality Wagner’s boss was in cahoots with the Russian president, as is believed in some circles.

“The whole story shows the image of a weakened Putin. If it were true that it was a farce – argues Massolo in an interview with Adnkronos in the aftermath of the attempted coup, which ended with Wagner’s withdrawal mediated by the president Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko – undoubtedly it would have been a farce that cost Putin dearly, because the image of weakness he gives is genuinely devastating, to the point that some commentators wonder whether his decline has begun and whether we can speak for him of the same situation Gorbachev found himself in in 1991 after the failed coup, which then led to the advent of Yeltsin”.

“I don’t think it was a farce”, insists the ISPI president, convinced that Prigozhin’s armed revolt was “a challenge to Putin’s leadership, which until now had managed to balance the factions against each other” in fighting in the shadow of his power, Wagner’s boss on one side and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the other.

Prigozhin’s goal was to settle the conflict with them by shifting the center of gravity of power, not to weaken Putin. But the ‘Kremlin chef’, Massolo underlines, “has always been a tactician and not a strategist and perhaps he had underestimated” that by acting as he did yesterday “he would have pushed Putin to defend the established order, but would also have weakened him”.

At the same time, according to the ISPI president, the way in which the story ended, “with a sort of compromise and safe-conduct for Prigozhin, confirms the difficulty of doing without him, of getting rid of him: we don’t know still what was the price paid, we will know in the coming weeks”. But Putin would also have underestimated Wagner’s boss, if it is true, as emerges from intelligence sources that he would have known at least 24 hours before Prigozhin’s plans: “Such extreme behavior actually caught everyone off guard”, comments Massolo.