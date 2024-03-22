At least 12 dead and 35 injured are the toll from a shooting at Crocus City Hall, the largest concert hall in Moscow, where three armed men in camouflage entered and started shooting. Local media reported it.

The Tass news agency writes that the attackers used machine guns. Ria Novosti says the gunmen also “threw a grenade or firebomb, starting a fire” that is still raging.

At the time of the attack, hundreds of people were present in the concert hall, many were evacuated.