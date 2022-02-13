Russia Marin Yle: Europe is now better prepared for the escalation of the situation in Ukraine than during the occupation of Crimea

“We are prepared for all situations, for all possible scenarios,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin said during a traditional Prime Minister interview on Sunday.

Europe is currently much better prepared for a possible deterioration of the situation in Ukraine than in the context of the 2014 occupation of Crimea. This is what the Prime Minister assessed Sanna Marin (sd).

“We are prepared for all situations, for all possible scenarios,” Marin said on Sunday in the traditional During the Prime Minister’s interview hour in Yle.

According to Marin, the EU has the ability and the opportunity to decide on actions very quickly and effectively if Russia expands its military operations in Ukraine.

“We are ready for very large-scale, very strong efforts with partner countries, including the United States.”

According to Marin, these are economic sanctions, the extension of personal sanctions and export-related sanctions.

Preparatory work is being carried out in the EU under the auspices of the Commission, and is also being coordinated with the United States, among others. According to Marini, the goal is to coordinate activities as closely as possible so that there are no gaps between different countries.

Ukraine According to the Prime Minister, the situation is worrying and serious, which is why Finland has also urged its citizens to leave Ukraine quickly.

“This situation is unfortunately tense and tense all the time. Of course, we all hope for a peaceful solution through diplomatic means. ”

During Question Time, Marin emphasized the unity and cooperation of EU countries in dealing with the situation in Ukraine. According to him, EU countries also coordinate travel restrictions. According to Marini, the exchange of information is active and has also taken place over the weekend.

Marin was also able to answer questions about the effects of possible counter-sanctions by Russia on Finland. They are expected to hit Finland more severely than Russia’s neighboring country.

“The road in which we would have to impose strong economic sanctions would not be easy. We cannot say where the retaliation would be, ”the prime minister said.

In any case, Marin acknowledged that Russia’s counter-sanctions would have a major impact on the Finnish economy and also on the European economy more broadly. However, according to Marin, the situation is largely in Russia’s hands. If Russia decides to violate the sovereignty of the Ukrainian state, the EU has no choice but to retaliate.

According to Marin, the EU has also prepared for possible Russian retaliation against energy.

“Traditionally, efforts have been made to keep energy out of this kind of activity due to very strong interdependence. Surely Russia also understands that if the country were to retaliate on the energy side, the consequences would be very long-lasting. Then confidence in energy imports from Russia could even collapse. ”

From Marin they were also asked how Finland would help Ukraine if hostilities in the country expanded.

“Of course, Finland will help Ukraine in this situation. It is self-evident to me that Ukraine’s right to self-determination and sovereignty must be respected. “

According to Marin, Finland could provide financial support, for example, but the situation is more complicated with regard to arms exports. In an interview, Marin denied that there was a fear of Russia with regard to weapons.

“We’ve been discussing cannons. They were once imported from Germany, and Finland has then donated them to Estonia. Germany has considered that they could not be exported to Ukraine. “

According to Marin, the EU has discussed, among other things, how Ukraine’s energy supply can be secured if Russia targets the country.