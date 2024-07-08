Russia|The spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs feels that the exclusion of the country’s athletes from international competitions is a distraction. In his opinion, politics has mixed sports.

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marija Zakharova according to Russian media, the exclusion of Russians from international sports competitions will destroy sports Tass.

“This is real Nazism,” Zaharova said.

“People are excluded from sports based on blood, nationality or geographic origin.”

The spokesman feels that the exclusion of Russians and Belarusians is harassment of the athletes.

According to Zaharova, the exclusion of athletes is part of the West’s hybrid war against Russia, and by no means sanctions for Russia’s activities in Ukraine.

“If they had followed this logic, they should have included all the conflicts,” Zaharova said.

“This is not about justice. They have the desire to change the entire sports world.”

In Zaharova’s opinion, politics has confused sports.

“Look at what’s happening with gender issues and politics in sports, you have to shout slogans or swear by a political philosophy to win.”

Zakharova feels that Russia has given a lot to international sports. For example, the country has organized two Olympic Games.

However, Russian flags will not be seen at the Paris Olympics starting at the end of the month. Russian athletes may only compete under a neutral flag.

Russia is not participating in the European football championships at all.

Several international sports competitions decided to ban Russia’s participation after the country invaded Ukraine in 2022.