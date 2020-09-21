Russia has commenced the Caucasus-2020 strategic maneuvers from Monday. Along with the Russian military, forces from China, Pakistan and Iran are also participating in this exercise. India was also invited by Russia to participate in this exercise. However, India refused to participate due to the corona virus epidemic and rising threats from China-Pakistan on two fronts. The US is also on alert as the forces of Russia, China and Iran come together.The exercise will be held at several training grounds in Russia’s southern military district amid Corona virus infection. According to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, fighter jets from all countries are performing their air tricks on Monday in the Caucasus-2020 maneuvers, which began Monday. Most of the countries participating in this exercise use Russian weapons only. The exercise will end on 26 September.

Russian fighter plane on high alert

Russia’s SU-27 and SU-30 fighter aircraft are deployed on combat air defense duties at operative airfields in the Crimea, Krasnodar, Stavropol, and Rostov regions to participate in this maneuver. Fighter jets will also be involved in this exercise by flying from here. The exercise will include defensive techniques, battlefield control and command, as well as aerial and ground attack exercises.

America became alert

Russia’s maneuvers are commanded by the Chief of Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov. In addition to the Russian Ministry of Defense, more than 80000 soldiers are participating in this exercise. At the same time, the US has also decided to monitor this exercise on a large scale. Because, three enemy countries of America are participating together in it.

The armies of these countries are being included

The Caucasus-2020 strategic maneuvers include China, Pakistan, Iran, Myanmar, Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka, in addition to Russia. Many of these countries are only joining this military exercise as observers.