Another mysterious death in Russia for another top executive of an energy company. This is Igor Shkurko, first deputy director general and chief engineer of Yakutskenergo, who was found dead in a detention center in Yakutsk. Nexta, a media close to the opposition, writes it, recalling that last month the manager was arrested for corruption. The ‘United Russia’ party, of which the top official was a member, suspended his participation.

The Federal Penitentiary Service’s Yakutia Department said Shkurko committed suicide. “Shkurko was found in a cell at the detention center with no signs of life. Arriving medical workers confirmed him dead,” the statement read. Shkurko was in charge of the technical management of “Yakutskenergo”. He had a wife and two children.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, a series of mysterious deaths of high-ranking Russian executives and businessmen has begun. Over the past 15 months, more than 40 Russian top managers, businessmen and other executives have died under unclear circumstances.