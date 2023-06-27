Russian military and security services managed to stop a civil war during the 24-hour armed rebellion by the Russian mercenary group Wagner, declared this Tuesday the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, during an act in the square of the Kremlin Cathedrals.

“You protected the constitutional order, life, security and freedom of our citizens, saved our country from shocks, stopped a civil war,” he said.

The president met on Tuesday representatives of the Russian security and defense agencies that participated in the anti-terrorist operation weekend.

According to the president, the military and agents of the intelligence services “cut the path to the rebellion, whose inevitable result would have been chaos.”

“In this difficult situation they acted with precision, coordination, They showed their fidelity to the people of Russia and their military oath by deeds, They showed their responsibility for the destiny of the country and its future,” he said.

Putin also recalled that the uniformed “guaranteed the work of the main command centers, the strategic installations, including the Defense ones, the security of the border areas and the rear of all the units that continued to fight heroically at the front”.

According to Wagner’s leader, his men had covered 780 kilometers meeting very little resistance.

“We did not have to withdraw units from the zone of the special military operation” in Ukraine, he said.

Besides, recalled the death of several pilots during the uprising, noting that “their hands did not tremble and they honorably complied with the orders and his military duty”, for which he called to honor the memory of the fallen with a minute of silence.

Putin indicated that neither the army nor the Russian population supported the armed rebellion of the Wagner group.

“Her determination and courage, together with the consolidation of the entire Russian society, played a huge and definitive role in stabilizing the situation. The people who were involved in the revolt saw that the Army and the people were not on their side,” he added.

The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed otherwise, and some people in Rostov, where his fighters occupied the fourth military general, greeted them.

Putin also indicated on Tuesday that “the rapid and precise location of the units made it possible to stop the development of an extremely dangerous situation in the country and avoid civilian casualties.”

In what is his third intervention on the armed rebellion since last Saturday, The president thanked all the members of the Armed Forces, from law enforcement and intelligence services “his service, courage and valor, as well as his loyalty to the Russian people.”

