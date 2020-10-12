Russia has begun to make its S-400 and S-300 missile systems more deadly amid growing tension with the US. In this system, Russia is going to add several new types of missiles which will be able to shoot down any enemy missile. This weapon of Russia is considered to be the best in the world in its category. India has also signed a deal to buy five S-400 missile systems from Russia for Rs 40,000 crore.According to the report of the Russian news agency Sputnik, the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to equip the stock of S-300 and S-400s with various types of missiles to increase long-range strike capability and provide highly accurate short-range defense. Is approved. According to the Russian military, this change in launch platforms will make it possible to quickly switch missiles used depending on the situation.

Russia has so many S-400 systems

The ministry has also said that any air defense system is expected to radically enhance the capabilities of domestic air defense and build a safe system to destroy any target. Explain that Russia’s Air Defense Force is equipped with at least 125 battalions of S-300 (1,500 launchers in total) and 55 battalions (552 launchers) of S-400.

This is Russia’s plan

As planned, one or more of the S-300’s four large launch tubes will be replaced with four smaller 9M96 and 9M96M missiles. The range of these missiles will be from 30 to 120 km. These missiles will be capable of destroying enemy missiles at altitudes of 20 to 35 km. The report also states that it has also undergone successful trials during the 185th Center for Combat Training of Aerospace Forces in the Astrakhan region of Russia.

Why Russia is changing the defense system

Both their domestic and export versions of the S-400 are already capable of replacing ammunition. With only minor modifications they can be reused. A retired general of the Russian military said that combining different caliber of air defense missiles on the same launcher could make them more lethal. Such a system is needed to avoid wasting expensive ammunition on less critical targets.

What air defense system works

Its job is to detect any possible air strikes in the country. It gathers information with the help of all types of radars and satellites. Based on this information, it can tell from where fighter jets can attack. In addition, it can fire enemy aircraft and missiles by firing anti-missiles. India has so far purchased only weapons to kill from Russia. This is the first time India is buying a defense system from Russia.

How the system drops planes and missiles in the air

In Indian accent, it is a very simple technique. It has lots of radars from which it can find out where the object (which is to be killed) is. Its capability is that it can eliminate any danger in the range of 400 km. Then the danger be it fighter aircraft, drones or missiles. It will drop.

Can track 300 targets

The S-400’s firepower is that its radars can track 100 to 300 targets. Can track in a range of up to 600 km. Missiles engaged in it can penetrate any target in 30 km altitude and 400 km distance. If desired, ground targets can also be targeted. The strongest thing is that at the same time it can hit 36 ​​targets simultaneously for 400 km. It has 12 launchers, can fire three missiles simultaneously and takes five minutes to deploy.

This defense system is an advance

It can also take responsibility for which phase of enemy missile to fall. Immediately after launching, at some distance or approaching. If the missile was demolished at the beginning of the boost phase, then there would be no damage from its debris. It consists of four types of missiles. One missile has a range of 400 km, the other is 250 km, the third is 120 and the fourth is 40 km.