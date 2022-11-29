November 29, 2022 17:48
Russian state news agencies reported that Moscow said today, Tuesday, that it had “no other choice” but to cancel talks with the United States on inspections under the “New START” treaty to limit the spread of nuclear weapons.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Washington wanted to discuss resuming inspections while Moscow had other priorities.
The situation in Ukraine also played a role in Russia’s last-minute decision to cancel the meeting of the bilateral commission, which was due to start in Cairo on Tuesday.
“In general, the situation has reached the point that we had no other choice. The decision was made at the political level,” Ria Novosti quoted Ryabkov as saying.
“The Americans focused on the issue of resuming inspections only … while resolving other issues was and remains a priority for us,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the “TASS” agency.
“We have repeatedly made our position clear… but we did not find the slightest desire from the American side to move in this direction,” he added. Ryabkov said Moscow wanted to discuss the broader issue of “strategic stability”. This issue includes a range of issues related to nuclear energy between the two countries.
The treaty entered into force in 2011, and imposes a limit on the number of nuclear warheads each country can deploy. The two sides were scheduled to hold week-long talks on resuming inspections under the treaty, which were suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RIA news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying that Moscow did not set preconditions for a new meeting of the committee, but it wanted to see a “balanced program”. He said it was unlikely that any meeting would take place this year.
The White House said CIA director William Burns met with the director of Russian foreign intelligence, Sergei Naryshkin, in the Turkish capital, Ankara, two weeks ago and warned him of the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear weapons.
Russia said the issues discussed were sensitive and declined to comment.
Source: Reuters
#Russia #statements #nuclear #treaty #America
Leave a Reply