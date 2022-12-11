Russia carried out new incursions this Sunday into eastern Ukraine with which, it assured, it had managed to gain “more advantageous lines and positions” in the Lugansk region. A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 65 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in fighting near various settlements in the region. In addition, in areas of the village of Chernovaya Dibrova, as well as in the Serebrianski forest, they reportedly destroyed “three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and three mortar patrols of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” according to the same source.

The Russian military spokesman also reported that another 40 Ukrainian fighters had been killed in clashes in the direction of Donetsk, while in Kupiansk artillery fire had killed more than 30 Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Kherson region, in the south of the invaded country, at least two other people died and five were injured in Russian bombardments, its governor reported this Sunday. “The enemy again attacked the residential areas of Kherson,” Yaroslav Yanushevich declared in his Telegram account, where he also specified that the Russian army bombed a maternity hospital, a cafe, and residential buildings.

In turn, the pro-Russian authorities in the town of Melitopol, in the Zaporizhia region -one of the four annexed by Moscow-, indicated that at least two people died and another ten were injured in a bombardment blamed on the Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, a large part of the million and a half people who were without electricity in the province of Odessa from Friday night to Saturday, due to the latest Russian attack with ‘suicide drones’, had recovered the supply on Sunday. However, more than 300,000 residents in and around the city still remained without power, according to the head of the Ukrainian administration of Odessa, Maksim Marchenko.

Conversation with Erdoğan



Local authorities acknowledged that the shelling had caused serious damage to critical electrical infrastructure and that it will take several days to restore power. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, affirmed this Sunday that “the situation in Odessa is very difficult.”

On the diplomatic front, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed this Sunday to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, his wish that the war in Ukraine “end as soon as possible”, in a telephone conversation in which they discussed related matters. with energy and the agreement for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.