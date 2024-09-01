Russia said on Sunday its forces had taken control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, as Ukraine’s military chief of staff, General Oleksandr Syrsky, acknowledged his forces were under intense pressure.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its units had taken control of the “Bichi” residential complex, located about 21 kilometers southeast of Pokrovsk, an important logistics center in Ukraine, and that it was “continuing to advance deep into the defenses” of Ukraine.

She added that the forces also took control of “Vymka”, another residential complex in the Donetsk region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports from the battlefield.

Syrsky admitted today that the situation is “difficult” around the main Russian offensive line in eastern Ukraine but that all necessary decisions are being taken.

Russian forces continue their offensive in the Donetsk region as they try to repel a surprise Ukrainian incursion into western Russia that began on August 6.