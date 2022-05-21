Russia cut off the gas supply to Finland on Saturday at seven in the morning. Thus, he fulfilled his threat to punish the Nordic country for refusing to pay in rubles, a measure that he has already taken with Poland and Bulgaria for the same reason. The retaliation in this case comes days after both Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO application, a decision interpreted as an intolerable defiance by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Gas deliveries to Finland have been cut off,” the Finnish state-owned company Gasum said in a statement. Its CEO, Mika Wijanen, described the decision as “very regrettable”, but insisted that the country has been preparing for this situation for some time and that the supply is guaranteed for the coming months. In the short term, the Balticonnector gas pipeline, which connects with Estonia, will be used.

Although Helsinki imports practically all its gas from Russia, the fuel only accounts for around 8% of its energy consumption. Most of it is used by industry, which has looked for alternatives. Hence the damage may be manageable.

The country has also taken measures for next winter. Thus, it has announced that it will rent, together with Estonia, a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification unit to receive the ten-year contract sealed with the American Excelerate Energy. “This will allow us to free ourselves from Russian gas,” said Finance Minister Annika Saarikko.

However, Helsinki must also face the interruption in the electricity supply, adopted by Moscow a few days ago, and possible problems in the wood trade, which is one of its main sources of energy.

Notice to navigators



In any case, the gas cut to Finland, which is added to that of Poland and Bulgaria, represents a new warning to sailors by Russia. In fact, despite the fact that oil and gas sales represent Moscow’s main source of income, the EU is preparing for a general suspension, as the plan presented this week demonstrates. The document includes rationing measures between the Member States and the possibility of putting a cap on the price of this energy in the European market.

The Twenty-seven, for their part, have already approved the embargo on Russian coal and are currently working to extend that veto to oil. But doing without gas is much more difficult and a longer-term plan has been established for this, with various measures that include more coal and nuclear.