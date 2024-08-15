Archaeologists make discovery of the decade in Crimea

Crimean archaeologists have made a discovery of the decade in the area of ​​Cape Ak-Burun. How reports “Crimean Information Agency”, it was the discovery of an early Jewish necropolis.

Denis Beilin, a research fellow at the Institute of Archaeology of Crimea of ​​the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that the discovery is sensational, since currently the Kerch museum’s collections contain only a dozen finds that testify to the existence of a Jewish community in the Bosporus region in the first century AD.

“The burial ground and tombstones we discovered allow us to say that the Jewish community in the first centuries of our era in the Bosporus region represented a fairly large segment of the population,” the scientist shared.

Over three years of expeditions, specialists collected more than 40 tombstones, slightly more than half of which contain names, poetic inscriptions and spells.

At the end of July, it was reported that during excavations in Omsk at the mouth of the Om, finds were made indicating that the Omsk fortress, which marked the beginning of the city, could have been built not in 1716, as is officially believed, but in 1628.