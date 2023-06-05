According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia has thwarted a “large-scale offensive” by Ukraine in the south of the Donetsk region. “The enemy’s goal was to break through our defenses on the part of the front that he believed to be the most vulnerable,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday night, according to the state news agency TASS. The enemy had failed in their mission. The alleged offensive began on Sunday morning on five front sections, it said. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 250 soldiers.

On the other hand, the Russian field commander Alexander Khodakowski contradicts the reports from Moscow about the failure of a major Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass. So far, the enemy has been “accompanied by success,” wrote Chodakowski on his Telegram channel on Monday. According to him, the attacks west of Wuhledar are a limited tactical operation by the Ukrainians. Khodakovsky has headed the Vostok brigade of Donbass separatists since 2014. His units were incorporated into the Russian National Guard after the start of the aggressive war against Ukraine.

“The enemy has managed to put us in a difficult position”

At first, the Ukrainian troops gave the impression that they were stepping up the pressure on the Velika Novosilka front, where they had already made a breakthrough on Sunday. Meanwhile, a raiding party advanced almost unnoticed further east near the village of Nowodonetske. “Traditionally disrupting radio communications, the enemy managed to put us in a difficult position,” wrote Chodakowski. The situation is in flux.

The information could not be independently verified. The reports were not confirmed by the Kiev side. The situation report of the Ukrainian general staff on Monday does not note any special activities in the region. There it was only said that Wuhledar and the adjacent towns had been shelled by the Russians.