A Ukrainian soldier inspects the wreckage of a destroyed Russian tank column on a street in Bucha, a suburb north of the capital Kyiv. © Matthew Hatcher/dpa

In eastern Ukraine, Putin’s troops are apparently still retreating. Odessa, on the other hand, continues to be bombed. News ticker on the military course of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine conflict *: Putin’s* troops are apparently retreating from the Sumy region.

*: Putin’s* troops are apparently retreating from the Sumy region. Contested port city: Odessa reports another Russian missile attack.

Atrocities in Bucha: Investigations into the crimes are ongoing.

This News ticker on the military events in the Ukraine war is continuously updated. More about the background of the Ukraine crisis* here.

April 4 update at 12:41 p.m: Russia reacts with outrage to the reports of war crimes in Bucha: Russia’s chief investigator Alexander Bastrykin spoke of “provocation by Ukraine” which is now to be assessed as criminal: Russia’s investigative committee announced a procedure with this wording on Telegram – namely because of the dissemination of alleged False reports of killings of civilians in Bucha. The reports the AFP.

The investigation is not because of the internationally condemned crime, but because of the publication of corresponding news. Defaming the army is a criminal offense in Russia. In early March, Russia’s State Duma passed a controversial law criminalizing “false news” about actions by the Russian military abroad. Moscow denies killing civilians in Bucha and leaving the bodies on the streets.

Ukraine War News: Putin Troops Report Shooting Down of Six Drones

April 4 update at 11:40 a.m: The Russian side has given an update on its current military approach: During its attacks on bases of the Ukrainian army, two launchers of Buk-type air defense systems were destroyed. This was announced by Russian Major General Igor Konashenkov, according to AFP. One was therefore in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian air defense shot down six Ukrainian drones and hit three helicopters. These were located in the south of the country. The information was initially not independently verifiable.

Update from April 4th, 11:07 am: The Russian troops are regrouping in the Ukraine war and are now increasingly moving to the Donbass region in the east of the country. That’s what he reported Kyiv Independent and relied on information from the British military intelligence service.

Mayor: Chernihiv 70 percent destroyed in Ukraine war

April 4 update at 10:57 am: The city of Chernihiv has now been 70 percent destroyed, its mayor announced. The consequences of the Russian attacks are serious, “as in Bucha and Kharkiv, and maybe even as in Mariupol,” said Vladyslaw Atroschenko, according to the newspaper Ukraine Pravda on Ukrainian television.

Atroschenko is worried about the heating season, there are gaps in the city budget and the economy isn’t working. This worries him no less than the air raids.

The cityscape of Chernihiv in the north of the country is characterized by numerous medieval churches and monasteries. Ukraine sought World Heritage status for the center. Before the war, the city had more than 285,000 inhabitants.

War in Ukraine: Russia withdraws from the immediate region – another attack on Odessa is reported

First report from April 4th: Sumy/Kyiv – Russian troops are said to have started withdrawing from the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy. However, it is still too early to speak of a liberation of the region, said the head of the Sumy regional administration, Dmytro Schywyzkyj, according to the Unian agency in a video message on Monday night.

In the past week, a larger number of Russian troops was found in the region, and there had been many attacks on civilians. Russian military vehicles were brought back towards Russia via a corridor from Kyiv and Chernihiv. Now you have seen many destroyed Russian tanks and other military equipment there.

Ukraine War News: More missiles at contested port city of Odessa

According to the regional administration, Russian troops have again attacked the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa with rockets on Monday night. This was announced by the authority on Facebook. Details should be announced later. There was initially no confirmation from the Russian side.

The city of millions on the Black Sea had already been attacked with rockets at the weekend. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow said that ships and planes fired on an oil refinery and three fuel depots near the city.

After atrocities in Bucha in the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj appeals to Merkel

On Friday (April 1) the autopsy of the 410 bodies recovered so far from the Kyiv region began. In addition, investigations into the crimes in the Kiev suburb of Bucha began. This was announced by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj* fears even worse crimes. He invited former Chancellor Angela Merkel to a Butscha trip. Merkel* could – like former French President Nicolas Sarkozy – get an idea of ​​their failed Russia policy in recent years, according to Selenskyj in a video message.

The images from the Kiev suburb of Butscha, where numerous bodies of residents were found on the streets after the withdrawal of Russian troops, caused international horror*. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) announced further Russia sanctions in response. Moscow denies any responsibility. (dpaAFP/frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.