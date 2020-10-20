Russia offers the United States to extend the Treaty on Measures to Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficially known as START-3) for a year. About it reported on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the diplomatic service clarified that Moscow is ready, together with Washington, to undertake a political commitment to freeze the nuclear warheads held by the parties for a specified period, but this position can be implemented only if the United States does not present additional requirements. “If this approach suits Washington, then the time gained as a result of the START extension can be used to conduct comprehensive bilateral negotiations on the future control of nuclear missile weapons with the obligatory consideration of all factors affecting strategic stability,” the ministry stressed. The diplomats noted that the United States has not yet responded to a note outlining the proposal.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for arms control Marshall Billingsley said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper that if Moscow does not agree to Washington’s proposals to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, then after Trump’s re-election to the presidency, the “entry fee” will increase … He added that the United States is not afraid of a possible refusal by the Russian side to extend the START Treaty.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov responded to these words. He assured that Moscow would not renew START III on Washington’s terms. The diplomat stressed that the Russian side is not satisfied with the nature of the demands put forward by the American partners.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3) was signed in 2010 by the then presidents of Russia and the United States, Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama. The agreement came into force in 2011 and expires in February 2021.