According to Russian claims, Ukrainian troops attempted a counteroffensive in Bakhmut. Zelenskyj calls for even more sanctions after the latest attacks. The news ticker.

clashes in Bachmut : Ukrainian military probably increases troop presence

Update from March 10, 12:20 p.m.: Iran supplies Russian military with kamikazed drones amid Ukraine war. In return, the country has apparently secured military advantages for itself and, according to media reports, has bought several Russian Su-35 fighter planes. This was reported by several Iranian media such as the news portal Entekhab. Both the number of fighter jets and the agreed sum are secret. Experts have long speculated that Iran wants to modernize its outdated air force with Russian fighter pilots.

International sanctions have so far prevented new acquisitions and modernization. According to earlier reports, Iran plans to buy at least 24 Russian fighter planes. Tehran and Moscow recently emphasized that they also want to expand their military cooperation. Both countries are under sanctions because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Kiev looks for new ways of shelling targets

Update from March 10, 11:40 a.m.: Ukraine is always looking for new ways to fire at Russian military targets from even greater distances. Modifying S-300 anti-aircraft systems to shell ground targets is considered by many as a possible option. However, the Ukrainian military expert Oleg Zhdanov clearly disagrees.

“Where are we going to get so many missiles to modify the S-300 anyway?” he asked, considering the possibility, according to Ukraine’s Unian news agency. He also warned against neglecting air defenses: “If we start modifying the S-300’s missiles and use them against ground targets, then we’ll be left with a big hole in the sky.” ask for greater reach.

Bachmut currently: Heavy battles continue for the city

First report from March 10th: Munich – Fierce fighting between Russian attackers and Ukrainian defenders continues in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Recently, Russia has been trying to achieve success with a tactic used by Julius Caesar. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s troops are making slow progress. At the same time, Ukraine is probably strengthening its positions around the city.

Bachmut: Ukraine will probably increase its troop presence

“The enemy is increasing troops in the north-west and south-west of Artemivsk,” said Andrei Maroshko, a former lieutenant colonel of the pro-Russian Luhansk-based militia, according to the Russian state agency TASS. He referred to Russian intelligence information. Based on the number of troops and their equipment, he also stressed that Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut could conduct “both defensive and offensive operations.”

According to Denis Puschilin, the pro-Russian administrator of the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic”, Ukrainian troops have even launched a counter-offensive on a section of the front in Bakhmut. However, the attack by the Ukrainian military failed and Russian troops were still advancing. On the anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Kiev’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov had already underlined that preparations were being made for a “tougher” counter-offensive.

Russian airstrikes: Selenskyj calls for even more sanctions against Putin in the Ukraine war

As bloody battles unfold in the East, the Russian Air Force continues to launch aerial attacks across Ukraine. After the latest attacks on Thursday (March 9), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for further sanctions against Moscow. According to the German Press Agency, there must be more pressure on Russia, according to Selenskyj in his evening video message.

He also criticized the fact that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was occupied by Russia, was again temporarily cut off from the power grid by a rocket attack. “This is a critical situation,” he warned. Russia can therefore no longer be a reliable partner in the nuclear sphere. “This means the faster Russia’s nuclear industry is targeted by sanctions, the safer the world will be. A terrorist state cannot be allowed to use nuclear facilities anywhere in the world for terror,” stressed the head of state. (bb/dpa)