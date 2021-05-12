Russia ranks second in the world in production of combat helicopters, second only to the United States, reports TASS, citing the Military Helicopters by Shephard Media, a British publishing group.

Relevant data indicate that Russian-made combat helicopters account for 29 percent of the global market. The similar figure for the United States is 62 percent.

According to Military Helicopters, the most popular are the Russian Mi-24/35, as well as the Mi-28 and Ka-52.

“Russian developments can have an advantage in cases where countries with limited budgets are trying to get new opportunities in the field of military helicopter technology,” the guide says.

In March, the American magazine Popular Mechanics wrote that the helicopter being developed as part of the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) project for the US Army will receive a 20-mm cannon capable of “killing” lightly armored systems, in particular, the Pantsir -С1 “Russian production.